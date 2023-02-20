Hand grenade found in Columbia

The Columbia police and fire departments responded shortly after 1:10 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of Burroughs Road after a youngster reportedly discovered a military style hand grenade in the woods near that area and told a parent.

Scott Air Force Base was contacted and dispatched a unit to the scene as part of an investigation into the finding.

“The immediate area was evacuated until they arrived,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

Upon inspection, the grenade was determined to be inert – meaning it could not explode because there was no explosive inside.