Motorcycle speeds through Monroe County

Police agencies were on the lookout for a black motorcycle driven by a white male wearing a brown leather jacket shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Initial reports are that the motorcyclist sped away from a traffic stop attempt on Route 3 northbound at FF Road in Waterloo and continued north at a very high rate of speed as a police vehicle gave pursuit.

The pursuit was terminated due to high speeds on Route 3 at Route 158 near Columbia, after which a Columbia police officer observed the motorcycle speeding north through a red light on Route 3 at North Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 618-939-8651.