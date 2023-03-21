House fire near New Hanover

Pictured is the fire scene late Tuesday morning. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Multiple departments battled a large house fire late Tuesday morning at 20 Chesapeake Trail south of Columbia.

The owner of the residence called 911 at 10:55 a.m. to report they saw smoke coming from the home while looking at surveillance video. Upon arrival, flames were seen shooting from the roof. The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, but there were pets inside.

Assisting the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department at the scene included the Waterloo, Valmeyer, Millstadt, Prairie du Pont and Maeystown fire departments.

Firefighters were still on scene as of noon Tuesday.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal was contacted to assist in investigating the blaze.

The residence is listed as belonging to Laura A. Bruss.