Morning snow, ice make for messy commute

Pictured is the snowy scene early Saturday morning in downtown Millstadt.

Many parts of the St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to upwards of five inches of snowfall, which led to numerous traffic issues due to the sudden frozen precipitation.

I-255 was shut down at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge at about 6 a.m. after multiple vehicles went off the roadway and others struck the concrete barriers due to ice on the bridge. Traffic was reported to be moving again on I-255 westbound by about 7:30 a.m.

At 7:15 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Imbs Station Road at Cement Hollow Road due to ice on the roadway. One driver reported chest pain due to airbag deployment. The other driver reported a foot injury.