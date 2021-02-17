More virus deaths as cases slow

Even as new cases of the novel coronavirus slowed to levels not seen in months, Monroe County added three more deaths from the virus in the last week.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported the death of a man in his 90s who was not associated with a long-term care facility on Saturday and the deaths of a man in his 80s who lived in a long-term care facility and a female in her 90s who lived in such a facility last Wednesday.

Monroe County’s death toll from the virus is now at 88.

“The deaths really haven’t tapered off, but when we can’t (vaccinate) that elderly population, we’re not going to see the deaths taper off by more than 50 percent,” Wagner said, noting he has not received enough doses to inoculate that population.

The county also crossed a milestone in cases, as there have now been 4,013 COVID-19 cases here since the pandemic began.

But there were only 54 new cases since Feb. 10, the lowest weekly total since the week of Oct. 7.

“Our numbers are looking good,” Wagner said. “Cases are going down.”

The decrease may not totally reflect the reality, Wagner said, because many people are simply quarantining themselves when they feel sick instead of getting tested for the virus first.

“They are down, but I think a little bit of it is testing,” Wagner added. “People are done with testing.”

Roughly 250 of the county’s coronavirus cases are active, and 21 residents remain hospitalized with the virus.

While the county is still coping with a vaccine supply problem, it had some good news on that front last week.

It hosted a vaccine clinic for members of the public last Wednesday for residents age 75 and older. That age range was extended to those 70 and older that afternoon.

“It went good,” Wagner said of the clinic. “It went a little slower because of the cold weather. We got through most of the 75 and older population.”

Following the clinic, Wagner defended the decision to change the age range via an announcement on social media instead of the county’s Code Red system, pointing out the vaccine being used must be administered quickly.

“That was a spur-of-the-moment decision,” he said. “There was not time for a Code Red alert to go out.”

Although it went well, there were still some leftover shots that could not be stored in the county, so the health department contacted Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis to see if education personnel could get the vaccine.

In December, Davis created a way for employees of Monroe County’s public and private schools to register for the vaccine, with the highest priority being given to those who are age 65 or older and those with pre-existing conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus.

All of those high-priority individuals got vaccinated Thursday afternoon, along with a random selection of individuals chosen proportionally from each of the county’s schools. Anyone who works in education, from teachers to cafeteria workers, to custodians, was eligible.

“I was both ecstatic and emotional,” Davis said of his reaction when seeing educators getting vaccinated. “To see our folks finally getting it in Monroe County, it damn near brought a tear to my eye. To say it was amazing is an understatement.”

Wagner said about 40 teachers got their first shot, along with some public works employees from local municipalities.

Davis credited Wagner and his team with being responsive to the demands in the county and ensuring no shots go to waste.

“Our health department stepped up big time,” Davis said.

Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monroe County has administered 5,131 doses of COVID vaccine. There are 855 people fully vaccinated here, meaning 2.49 percent of the county has received both shots.

Illinois overall has administered 1,903,942 doses of the vaccine and received over 2.5 million doses. A total of 446,015 residents have gotten both shots, which means 3.50 percent of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

There is no clinic scheduled here in the immediate future. To learn why, read our vaccine inequity story by clicking here.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,053 cases (22,340 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,527 cases (9,685 tests) and Valmeyer zip code has had 157 cases (853 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 4.6 percent on Feb. 14.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 4.5 percent on Feb. 14. The region has 27 percent of its ICU staffed beds available.

In St. Clair County, there have been 27,390 total positive tests and 438 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 275,111 tests have been performed there.

That county also had some vaccination issues, but not with supply, as roughly 80 percent of people who signed up for its clinic on Friday lived outside Illinois. They were all turned away.

Randolph County has had 3,951 confirmed cases, 19 of which are active. Eighty-one people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,166,717 cases of coronavirus and 20,057 deaths.

There are 1,726 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 385 people in ICU beds and 179 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 472,741 confirmed cases and 7,470 deaths. That includes 73,192 cases in St. Louis County and 18,969 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 27.8 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 489,121 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 109.7 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.4 million COVID-19-related deaths.