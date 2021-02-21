Vehicle flees Columbia traffic stop

A vehicle sped away from a traffic stop attempt in Columbia early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a Columbia police officer attempted to stop a black 2009 Kia with Missouri plates. The vehicle refused to pull over, however, and continued at speeds about 100 miles per hour on I-255 westbound.

A brief pursuit was terminated after the vehicle crossed the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri.

A long gun was observed by the officer in the back seat of the vehicle, which was driven by a white male.