Gas leak near YMCA

The Columbia Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday for a strong smell of gas outside a vacant building off Caring Way and EE Road next to the YMCA. The building once housed a St. Elizabeth’s Hospital urgent care facility.

A fire official on the scene reported a major gas leak. Ameren crews were contacted and en route, although immediate assistance was not available.

Fire personnel determined the source of the leak was at a gas meter.

Ameren workers arrive around 2:30 to fix the leak.