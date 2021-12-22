More of the same for MVCHA leaders

Freeburg-Waterloo’s Conner Blair is currently fourth in the league in scoring with 18 goals and 13 assists on the season.

Two local teams continue to reign supreme in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.

The Columbia Ice Eagles (10-0-4) and Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs (12-1-1) are the top two teams in the MVCHA Varsity East standings as play continues this week and are the leading teams in the entire league.

Columbia picked up a 5-1 victory over Highland on Monday night. Collin Schmidt, Jack Reuss and Dean Lyon each recorded a goal and assist for the Ice Eagles. Tim Barbee was stellar in net once again, making 20 saves.

Last Tuesday, Columbia tied a tough O’Fallon squad, 3-3. Schmidt scored twice and recorded an assist for the Ice Eagles.

Columbia battles Wood River on Thursday night before taking on Edwardsville this coming Monday.

Lyon leads Columbia in scoring this season with nine goals and 12 assists.

Freeburg-Waterloo picked up an impressive 10-7 win Tuesday night over O’Fallon. Donovan Knuckles scored three goals and added two assists. Logan Ganz also recorded a hat trick. Conner Blair added two goals.

The Raging ‘Dogs won 5-3 over Belleville last Tuesday night. In doing so, the Raging Bulldogs avenged their only loss from earlier in the season. Knuckles scored twice and dished out an assist. Ganz recorded a goal and two assists. Mathew Bushee made 32 saves in net.

Blair and Layne Wilkens also scored goals.

Freeburg-Waterloo has scored 115 total goals this season, which is more than any other MVCHA team by at least 25 goals.

Ganz leads the MVCHA in scoring at 35 goals and 33 assists. Knuckles is third in the league scoring race at 28 goals and 12 assists. Blair is fourth in the league with 18 goals and 13 assists.

The Raging Bulldogs take on Bethalto this coming Monday.

Columbia and Freeburg-Waterloo meet in a rivalry match Jan. 4 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The teams tied their previous matchup earlier this season.