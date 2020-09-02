More mitigations for metro east

Pictured, an individual gets tested for the coronavirus at an Illinois Department of Public Health mobile testing site in Dupo on Aug. 26.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that all indoor service at bars and restaurants in the metro east will be prohibited effective Wednesday.

That is the only new mitigation measure to be implemented due to a continued high test positivity rate for COVID-19 in the region. Current restrictions like limiting capacity and social distancing will remain in place.

These measures, which will last at least 14 days, come after the metro east region – which includes Monroe County – had more restrictions put in place beginning Aug. 18 for a 14-day period that expired Sept. 1.

Those restrictions included the closing of bars and restaurants by 11 p.m. and the reduction of gathering sizes to 25 people or 25 percent of room capacity, whichever is lower.

State Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville) expressed frustration about the new regulations before calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to provide grant funding for small businesses.

“These proposed rules add to the burden of businesses that have already felt the brunt of this pandemic and adds to the economic toll it has taken on southern Illinois employers and employees,” Reitz said. “We all want residents to be safe and healthy, but it must also be done in a way that does not create additional burdens on those facing difficult financial situations. Many employers that have already made long-term investments and are now left in an even more strained position, and when we look at growing case numbers, many of these are in closed state facilities where community spread is highly unlikely.”

According to the state’s coronavirus resurgence mitigation plan, if the region’s positivity rate remains over 8 percent after current restrictions have been in place for two weeks, more measures will be implemented.

If it drops to an average between 6.5 and 8 percent, current restrictions will remain in place. If it goes as low as 6.5 or less, current mitigation measures will be lifted.

So far, the numbers have held relatively steady or even slightly worsened.

The region’s positivity rate has risen five days since Aug. 20. The metro east had a 9.6 percent positivity rate as of Aug. 29.

The region has also seen two days of hospitalization increases since Aug. 20. It has 29 percent hospital availability and 38 percent ICU bed availability.

Metro east officials spoke with the state Monday, pushing for indoor dining at bars and restaurants to remain open because relatively few cases have been traced back to those businesses, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said.

The new restrictions come as Monroe County reached the IDPH warning level for the third time Friday.

Thirty counties, including fellow metro east counties Clinton, Madison, Randolph and St. Clair, made the list. The data was from the week of Aug. 16.

“Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home,” the IDPH reported. “Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.”

For the week of Aug. 16, Monroe County had 128 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a test positivity rate of 8.4 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed 308 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate goal).

The county met the other metrics of number of deaths, emergency department visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses and ICU bed availability.

Monroe County has had 461 reported cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 47 new cases here since Aug. 25

At last count, 61 cases are active in Monroe County and three residents are hospitalized with the virus.

“Our cases are on the upswing right now, kind of,” Wagner said. “It looks like we are going to be at that higher level of 10-plus cases a day. It’s definitely not going in the right direction, but with schools going back and people going out a little more it’s not unexpected.”

Amid this uptick in the county’s numbers, the IDPH and Monroe County Health Department announced a free COVID-19 community testing site is coming to the county.

This Friday, there will be community testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Monroe County Annex building’s parking lot at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo. Individuals with or without symptoms can be tested, masks are required and no appointment is needed to be tested.

While having this community testing site could help lower the county’s positivity rate, Wagner said that is not the main goal.

“I don’t want healthy people going to get tested. Unfortunately, to get our numbers down we need healthy people to get tested, but what we’re running into now is our labs are running two-three days behind on sick people getting tested,” he explained. “To cut the spread, we want to get sick people tested and get their results back as soon as possible so we can quarantine them and their close contacts as soon as possible. By testing random, healthy people, it’s going to slow that down even more. But I also want to keep our businesses open, so it’s kind of a catch-22.”

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who get tested should quarantine while awaiting test results.

Wagner said two new outbreaks account for at least some of the new cases. One of those is at The Backyard Learning Center, while the other is at LifechurchX, which meets at 400 Park Street in Waterloo.

“(The) increase in recent numbers is partially due to two small outbreaks currently going on — one in a small church and the other in a day care (staff only, no children as of today),” Wagner said Friday. “We will continue to monitor to determine if this is a sustained increase or solely due to the outbreaks.”

Similarly, Hope Christian Church at 9273 Coach Stop Road in Columbia announced it was suspending in-person services this week because a staff member is quarantined while awaiting the results of a COVID test.

The health department also had a case this week, but it did not affect operations, Wagner said.

“We were never closed and operated our normal business hours,” he said.

Wagner also clarified that his department gets its numbers for positive tests directly from privately-owned and state-run laboratories that process the tests.

“My numbers come completely straight from the labs,” he said. “Any lab that does any testing is required to notify the county of residence of the person of their test results.”

“Multiple positive tests do not show up in the state’s total when they pull the information,” Wagner added. “It will not allow multiple inputs.”

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 215 cases (3,367 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 197 cases (1,497 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 21 cases (176 tests), according to the IDPH.

In St. Clair County, there have been 5,935 total positive tests and 175 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 64,070 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 767 confirmed cases, 128 of which are active. Sixty-five of the active cases are offenders at Menard Correctional Center.

Eight people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 9,014 people have been tested there.

Also in Randolph County, Red Bud High School has temporarily switched to remote learning after at least three students contracted COVID-19.

One of those cases was “linked” with another positive student, according to Red Bud Superintendent Jonathan Tallman.

Therefore, RBHS will go into remote learning only for 14 days at the recommendation of the health department, which said the linking of the cases makes this an outbreak.

The school is set to be back in-person on Sept. 14.

Parents of Red Bud students had the option for in-person or remote learning this year.

Statewide, there are 236,515 cases of coronavirus and 8,064 deaths, according to the IDPH.

Missouri has recorded 84,697 confirmed cases and 1,530 deaths as of Tuesday. That includes 18,920 cases in St. Louis County and 6,089 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 6 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 183,695 people have died.

The CDC released a report the last week of August showing that only 6 percent of COVID-19 deaths had the virus as the only cause listed. The other 94 percent had coronavirus and various comorbidities like respiratory failure, hypertensive diseases, diabetes and obesity.

According to the CDC, 60 percent of U.S. adults have an underlying medical condition and 40 percent have at least two.

Worldwide, there are over 25.5 million cases of coronavirus and at least 851,328 COVID-19-related deaths.