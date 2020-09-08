Stolen trailer arrest in Monroe County

A Caseyville man was arrested Sunday in Monroe County on charges in connection with a stolen trailer in St. Clair County.

Capt. Matt Jany of the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force said a tan 1994 truck pulling a blue lawnmower trailer was stopped by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy about 1:15 p.m. Sunday near Bluffview Storage, 11700 Bluff Road, Columbia.

The license plate on the trailer returned stolen out of the Lebanon area, Jany said, but this trailer was not similar in description as the trailer reported stolen. A check on the trailer being pulled by the truck turned up that this trailer had been stolen out of Caseyville.

The driver of the truck, Robert M. Ceruto, 47, of Caseyville, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen license plate, unlawful concealment of vehicle identity and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Bond was set at $75,000. Ceruto remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.