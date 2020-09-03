Vehicles, guns, tools stolen in Dupo burglaries

Police are investigating burglaries and the theft of multiple vehicles early Thursday morning in Dupo.

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said that between midnight and 5 a.m., there was a burglary with forced entry at John’s Auto Body in the 1000 block of Imbs Station Road.

“There was over $10,000 worth of tools stolen, two firearms and a vehicle that was parked inside, which belonged to the owner,” Smith said.

A Dodge Dakota was also stolen off the John’s Auto Body lot.

A Jeep Wrangler reported stolen out of South St. Louis was found on the lot of the business, Smith said.

Smith added that a Ford Fusion was also reported stolen from the 800 block of Bluffview Drive about 3:45 a.m.

“The Ford Fusion and Dodge Dakota were picked up on ring cameras at 3:48 a.m. on Marian Drive,” Smith said.

A 2019 Ford Ranger was then stolen in the 600 block of Marian Drive.

The Ford Fusion and Ford Ranger reported stolen in town both were unlocked with keys inside the vehicles, Smith said.

“We are following up on some leads,” Smith said.