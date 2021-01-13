More COVID deaths at Oak Hill

Three more Monroe County residents have died of the novel coronavirus in recent days, bringing the county’s death toll to 64.

The two latest deaths were women in their 90s, both of which Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner announced Tuesday.

The previous death was the death of a man in his 90s that Wagner reported Saturday.

All three individuals resided at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo.

Wagner was not too concerned about another outbreak at that facility like the one in October, though he said any cases at long-term care facilities are serious.

“The two most recent deaths were fairly short-term cases, meaning they were diagnosed within a week of death,” he said. “When you have COVID in these long-term care facilities, the outcome, percentage-wise, is a very high death rate.”

These latest deaths came as Monroe County continued its efforts to vaccinate its population.

The most recent shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to health care workers Monday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo. Wagner said all 100 shots were given in around an hour.

“We feel we’ve gotten a good portion of our health care workers done,” he noted.

The state overall has as well, as Gov. JB Pritkzer announced this week that the 1b group can begin getting vaccinated starting Friday.

The specifics of how that will be handled have not yet been announced.

The 1b group includes people age 65 and older and frontline essential workers like first responders, food and agriculture workers, grocery store employees and those working in education.

Wagner said Monroe County should begin receiving larger shipments of the vaccine in the next few weeks to accommodate that group.

Another significant vaccine change came from the federal level, as the Donald Trump Administration announced it would start sending all doses of the vaccine out instead of keeping roughly half in reserve to ensure individuals get their second shot.

That controversial move, which could speed vaccination progress but risks delays in people getting fully vaccinated, had been backed in recent days by leaders like Pritzker and President-elect Joe Biden.

“Vaccine delivery has been much slower than we anticipated, so it is imperative that the federal government distribute the vaccines it is holding on reserve,” Pritzker said. “These vaccines will save millions of Americans from the unnecessary danger and hardship of contracting COVID-19.”

Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has received 869,625 doses of the vaccine and administered 353,791 of those.

Just 72,458 people are fully vaccinated in the state so far, meaning just .57 percent of the state has gotten both shots.

In Monroe County, 777 shots have been administered, but only 100 people have been completely inoculated. That means .29 percent of the county has been fully vaccinated.

Wagner supported the distribution change.

“I think it’s fine because I think the manufacturing is going to catch up,” he said. “I know that their idea was to hold back the doses, but, logistically, that’s just not going to work.”

Moving forward, Wagner said the priority will be getting people their second dose.

“It would be nice if we could get our first dose into everybody and then move into the second dose, but the trial was 28 days (between shots),” Wagner explained. “They know it doesn’t make too much of a difference a couple days left or right of that, or even a week, but they don’t know what happens after three weeks or four weeks. So, you’ve got to get the second dose in people that need it.”

As vaccination continues, Monroe County recorded 191 new COVID cases since Jan. 6, putting the county’s overall total at 3,462.

The county recorded just 33 cases from Jan. 10-12, but Wagner did not anticipate that being the start of a trend.

“I have no idea what’s going on. I’m waiting on a day to be 80-plus because, from what I’m hearing and seeing in the community, we haven’t had a drastic reduction,” he said.

The low daily case numbers may be from delays at state labs or facilities in Missouri, which Wagner said are becoming increasingly problematic in terms of reporting data to Illinois.

There are 307 active cases in Monroe County at last count, including 36 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations were as high as a record 39 last week.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,769 cases (17,286 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,331 cases (8,214 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 140 cases (721 tests), according to the IDPH.

The IDPH on Jan. 8 listed Monroe County with a test positivity rate of 14.1 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent).

In St. Clair County, there have been 23,479 total positive tests and 363 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 225,926 tests have been performed there. There have been 16 deaths there since Jan. 6.

Randolph County has had 3,642 confirmed cases, 212 of which are active. Sixty-four people have died from the virus. There have been four deaths there since Jan. 6.

The metro east, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain well over the level at which mitigations are imposed. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 11.5 percent on Jan. 9. The region has 11 percent of its medical or surgical beds and just 18 percent of its ICU beds available.

Illinois overall is up to 1,040,168 cases of coronavirus and 17,743 deaths.

There are 3,553 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 757 people in ICU beds and 409 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 427,117 confirmed cases and 6,155 deaths. That includes 65,432 cases in St. Louis County and 17,024 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 22.7 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 379,020 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 91.3 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.9 million COVID-19-related deaths.