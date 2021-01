Emergency personnel responded at about 12:35 p.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Crestview Drive and North Metter Avenue in Columbia.

A white Honda van and an orange Jeep Wrangler were the vehicles that collided, with the Jeep overturning as a result of the crash. Both vehicles were driven by women.

The driver of the Jeep was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

