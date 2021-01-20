Waterloo honors good neighbor

Pictured, from left, are Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith, Good Neighbor Award recipient Glen Bieber and Alderman Russ Thomas after Monday’s city council meeting at City Hall.

The Waterloo City Council recognized a local man for helping neighbors during Monday’s meeting at City Hall.

Glen Bieber was presented the Good Neighbor Award from Mayor Tom Smith for “exhibiting great kindness” through helpful voluntary tasks for his neighbors in the community.

“Glen, I hear nothing but great things about you from everybody,” Smith said.

Also at the meeting, the council approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford F-450 single-axle dump truck from Sunset Ford in Waterloo in the amount of $65,474.99.

The council also approved a labor contract between the city and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 309 from Jan. 2, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Prior to this contract being approved, the council passed an amendment to an ordinance regarding residency of city employees. The ordinance now requires city employees to reside within 1.5 miles of town “unless the employee is under the jurisdiction of a city-union agreement that states otherwise.”

The labor agreement with Local 309 calls for those employees to live within 10 miles of the city.

Lastly, the council set 7:20 p.m. Feb. 1 as the date and time for a public hearing to discuss a proposed annexation agreement between the city and Human Support Services for 3.52 acres of property at 988 N. Illinois State Route 3.