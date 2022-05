Emergency personnel responded shortly before noon Monday to a vehicle crash in the area of BB Road and Davis Street Ferry along I-255 near the Monroe County-St. Clair County line.

A silver Toyota truck went off the roadway and into a wooded area, with the driver reporting injuries.

Responding agencies included the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Dupo police, Dupo Fire & EMS and Prairie du Pont Fire Department.

Check for more information as it becomes available.