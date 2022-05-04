Seboldt stepping into new role

Brenda Seboldt

After 26 years, Brenda Seboldt is ending her time as Monroe County Farm Bureau certified manager and is preparing to step into a new role with the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Seboldt will be the new Illinois Farm Bureau Region 4 manager, which serves “Madison County to Lawrence County and every county south,” she said.

“I will serve as a liaison between the Illinois Farm Bureau and county Farm Bureau managers and leaders (by) assisting in developing, implementing and coordinating programs with Farm Bureau managers, state staff and leaders,” Seboldt explained.

She will still remain close to her Monroe County roots, though. As Region 4 manager, Seboldt will work out of an office in her Fults home, traveling to visit other counties’ farm bureaus when necessary.

Seboldt said she is most excited about working with those who are now in the position she was over 20 years ago.

“(I’m looking forward to) working with the newer managers and helping them build relationships with their board members and affiliate companies, as well as mentoring them to lead successful careers,” Seboldt said.

Seboldt said she will work with the Monroe County Board of Directors to hire a new county certified manager. They hope to announce this new certified manager by mid-July.

She is confident the new certified manager will continue the community-driven approach the Monroe County Farm Bureau has maintained all these years.

“(I’m most proud of) the support from the active volunteers within the organization to promote the agriculture industry,” Seboldt said. “I know the Monroe County Farm Bureau will continue to be a strong organization and meet the needs of the changing agriculture industry.”

The Monroe County Farm Bureau will host an open house Tuesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to honor Seboldt’s multi-decade career with the county farm bureau at its office, 513 Park Street in Waterloo. All are welcome to attend.