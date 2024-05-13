Monday morning crash in Waterloo

Republic-Times- May 13, 2024

Emergency personnel responded about 8:45 a.m. Monday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue in Waterloo.

Police said a 2011 Chevy Cobalt driven by Reid K. Felix, 18, of Waterloo, was attempting to turn left from northbound Route 3 onto Illinois Avenue when his car was struck on the passenger side by a 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Clay A. Giglotto, 52, of Waterloo, which was traveling south on Route 3. Police determined that Felix disobeyed the traffic signal at the intersection.

Four passengers in Giglotto’s truck, ages 42, 14, 10 and 8, were all transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Injuries were believed to be minor in nature.

