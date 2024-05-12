Serious injury crash near JB Bridge

Republic-Times- May 12, 2024

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on I-255 eastbound on the Missouri side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, resulting in two injuries and a significant traffic backup.

The Missouri Highway Patrol crash report states that a 2024 Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by Bartlomiet Stanek, 39, of Romeoville, made an unsafe lane change, striking the rear of a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Tra-Ann Vaughn, 26, of Carbondale. The Mercury skidded off the roadway as a result of the collision, striking a concrete wall before returning to the roadway, where the semi struck the car again on the passenger side.

Vaughn was transported by Mehlville EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries classified as minor in the report.

A passenger in Vaughn’s vehicle, 18-year-old Elizabeth M. Sciluffo of Johnston City, was transported by Mehlville EMS to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

ISP cites several for underage alcohol sales

May 16, 2024

Wednesday crash near Hecker

May 15, 2024

A taste of Salt + Honey

May 15, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19