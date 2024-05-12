Serious injury crash near JB Bridge

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on I-255 eastbound on the Missouri side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, resulting in two injuries and a significant traffic backup.

The Missouri Highway Patrol crash report states that a 2024 Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by Bartlomiet Stanek, 39, of Romeoville, made an unsafe lane change, striking the rear of a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Tra-Ann Vaughn, 26, of Carbondale. The Mercury skidded off the roadway as a result of the collision, striking a concrete wall before returning to the roadway, where the semi struck the car again on the passenger side.

Vaughn was transported by Mehlville EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries classified as minor in the report.

A passenger in Vaughn’s vehicle, 18-year-old Elizabeth M. Sciluffo of Johnston City, was transported by Mehlville EMS to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.