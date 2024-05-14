Tuesday injury crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with injury in the 1000 block of North Main Street across from Columbia’s public safety complex for police, fire and EMS.

Police said a black 2002 Ford pickup truck driven by former Columbia police chief Jerry Paul, 57, was attempting to turn left onto Crestview Drive from southbound on Main Street when it was rear-ended by a red 1996 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old Columbia male. The force of the collision pushed the truck into a city sign and a bush.

Paul was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of minor injuries.

The 16-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.