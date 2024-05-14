Tuesday injury crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- May 14, 2024

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with injury in the 1000 block of North Main Street across from Columbia’s public safety complex for police, fire and EMS.

Police said a black 2002 Ford pickup truck driven by former Columbia police chief Jerry Paul, 57, was attempting to turn left onto Crestview Drive from southbound on Main Street when it was rear-ended by a red 1996 Jeep driven by a 16-year-old Columbia male. The force of the collision pushed the truck into a city sign and a bush.

Paul was transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of minor injuries.

The 16-year-old was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Friday crash in Burksville

May 17, 2024

ISP cites several for underage alcohol sales

May 16, 2024

Wednesday crash near Hecker

May 15, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19