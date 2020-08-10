Monday evening storm wreaks havoc

Pictured are downed tree branches on a new pickup truck in the 400 block of North Library Street in Waterloo early Monday evening.

A fierce thunderstorm barreled through Monroe County and surrounding areas shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, resulting in downed trees and limbs, power outages and other damage.

“If you don’t have to go out tonight it would be a good idea not to,” Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Ryan Weber said. “There are lines down and trees down everywhere. Crews are out working to get power on and roads clear, but I would expect it to be awhile.”

In Waterloo, trees were reported down across the roadway on Evansville Avenue and James Street as well as on Church Street near City Hall. Tree branches fell on a new truck parked in the 400 block of North Library Street.

A downed power pole and wire on FF Road off Route 3 also had emergency crews responding.

Other reports of trees across the roadway were being reported on Maeystown Road just west of Maeystown, Steppig Road near D Road in Columbia, Centerville Road in Columbia, Hanover Road, Trout Hollow Road, Nike Road, Bluff Road, Kaskaskia Road, Baum Road and in the area of Andy Road at White Oak Drive. Lines were reported down in the area of Keim Road. Several trees were reported down in the areas of Coxeyville Road, Gilmore Lake Road and Lakeview Drive.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 8 p.m. to a report of a tree on a house in the 3200 block of Cedar Ridge Lane with minimal structural damage.

There were also reports of trees on power lines and a power outage in Hecker.

Volunteer firefighters, road district personnel and local police agencies are working through the night to clear the roadways and assist utility crews in restoring power to affected residents.