Columbia man charged with battery, threat to police officer

Jared Franke

A local man who recently completed probation for prior felony convictions was charged with multiple new felonies last week after allegedly striking a police officer, damaging a police vehicle and threatening to take the officer’s life during a traffic stop in Columbia.

Jared M. Franke, 21, of Columbia, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery, one felony count of threatening a public official, two felony counts of criminal damage to state supported property and one count of unlawful concealment of vehicle identity.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Aug. 5, Columbia police initiated a traffic stop of Franke’s vehicle on Bluff Road at Sand Bank Road.

Court information alleges that Franke struck Columbia police officer Andrew Krump in the chest with his fist and also threatened to take his life. Franke also allegedly damaged the passenger side door of a Columbia police vehicle during the incident.

He remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail in Waterloo with bond set at $500,000.

Franke had recently completed a sentence of two years probation in connection with stalking and threats. He also had to wear an electronic monitoring device that prevented him from contact with several victims. Franke was also ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, complete recommended treatment, and take all prescribed medications.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann said Franke completed his probation in Missouri.

Franke had his initial probation sentence revoked in May 2018 just days after it was imposed after his GPS monitoring device indicated Franke entered the “hot zone” associated with a victim’s residence.