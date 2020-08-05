Monroe County sets weekly virus record

Pictured is an image from Illinois’ mask awareness campaign introduced by Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday.

After stabilizing a bit last week, Monroe County’s coronavirus cases spiked again.

The Monroe County Health Department has reported 60 cases of the virus since last Tuesday, marking the single largest increase in a week since the pandemic began.

The county’s case total now stands at 292. Fortunately, the death toll remains at 13.

“While Monroe County has seen a slight increase in cases per day in the past few weeks, our hospital numbers have declined,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said. “People need to continue to take precautions while in groups and wear masks in situations that put you in close proximity to others. The increase in cases have not been linked to any one behavior or business.”

There were 12 cases last Wednesday, nine on Thursday, 10 on Friday, seven on Saturday, nine on Sunday, one on Monday and 11 on Tuesday. One new case was reported Wednesdsay.

According to Wagner, 56 cases are active and one county resident is hospitalized with the virus at last count.

Wagner said 210 people have recovered from COVID-19 and Monroe County has seen over 3,700 negative known tests for the virus.

Of the total cases, Wagner reported on Tuesday that 129 cases were in the Columbia zip code, one was in the Hecker zip code, two were in the New Athens zip code, 16 were in the Red Bud zip code, two were in the Renault zip code, 13 were in the Valmeyer zip code and 128 were in the Waterloo zip code.

As of Tuesday, 22 of the county cases have been among people under 18, 69 have been among people ages 19-29, 37 have been among people ages 30-39, 37 have been among people ages 40-49, 50 have been among people ages 50-59, 28 have been among people ages 60-69, 10 have been among people ages 70-73, 23 have been among people ages 80-89 and 15 have been among people ages 90 and above.

Wagner told the Monroe County Board on Monday that roughly 50 percent of the new cases are among people in their 20s who seem to contract COVID-19 at social gatherings.

“The health department expected and expects an increase in cases as people continue to return to work and other activities,” Wagner said on Tuesday. “The health department is doing all it can to contain the spread by contact tracing positives, quarantining individuals that are close contacts and asking the public to continue to continue to cooperate with the health department employees that are doing contact tracing. By the public continuing to provide contact tracers accurate information on contacts, we can have an increase in case numbers but still be able to keep outbreaks under control and return to life as normal as possible for the time being.”

A few of the new cases have been in nursing homes, though the IDPH has not reported any more cases in Monroe County senior care facilities since last week.

The latest local senior care facility to report an outbreak was Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, which was reported last week to have 15 cases (no residents).

Also on the business front, the spouse of an employee of Waterloo Walmart told the Republic-Times on Thursday that a worker in the grocery department of the store had tested positive. Multiple calls to Walmart in an attempt to confirm were not returned.

On Saturday, Arby’s fast food restaurant in Waterloo was closed “for deep cleaning and restaurant maintenance,” per a sign posted on its door.

Acorns Golf Links in Wartburg also had a sign posted on its clubhouse door last week that an employee had recently tested positive, resulting in the temporary closure of its kitchen.

Similarly, Tiny’s Pub & Grill in Columbia closed temporarily after one of its staff members tested positive.

Overall, according to a county-specific tool from the IDPH designed to help individuals determine what activities they engage in and measure risk metrics, Monroe County is faring well.

For the week beginning July 19, Monroe County’s case rate was 93 per 100,000 people (the goal is 50). The county meets the other criteria.

Monroe County’s neighbors are having problems.

To the north, St. Clair County has had 4,074 total positive tests as of Tuesday and 155 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 38,659 have been tested there.

In Randolph County, there have been 445 total confirmed cases, 33 of which are active. Seven people have died from the virus. A total of 5,945 people have been tested.

The IDPH listed both counties among 11 across the state at a warning level for the novel coronavirus disease.

The 11 counties being warned saw outbreaks associated with business operations and activities posing higher risk for disease spread, including school graduation ceremonies, a rise in cases among late teens and 20s, parties and social gatherings, people going to bars, long-term care outbreaks, clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sports events including soccer, golf and softball tournaments, per the IDPH.

“Residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings that have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the IDPH said. “Public health officials are finding that most contacts to cases are testing positive as well.”

Indicators of concern to the IDPH for both St. Clair and Randolph counties deal with new cases per 100,000 (target is less than 50) and test positive rate (target is at or below 8 percent). St. Clair is averaging 165 new cases per 100,000 with an 8.3 percent positivity rate. Randolph, which was also on the IDPH warning list the week prior, is averaging 125 new cases per 100,000 with a 10.9 percent positivity rate.

For the metro east region, spread of the virus seems to have slightly slowed, though the region is still at risk of having more mitigation measures implemented.

The seven-day rolling average of the region’s test positivity rate is decreasing after seeing an increase n the last three days for which data is available. It climbed to 7.3 percent on July 31 before falling to 7.1 percent on Aug. 2.

The region has seen a single-day increase in its seven-day rolling average for hospital admissions. It also has 31 percent hospital availability and 50 percent ICU bed availability.

Statewide, there are 186,471 cases of coronavirus and 7,573 deaths, according to the IDPH.

In Missouri, there are 55,321 confirmed cases and 1,273 deaths as of Wednesday. That includes 13,785 cases in St. Louis County and 4,851 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 4.8 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 158,030 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 18.5 million cases of coronavirus and at least 702,687 COVID-19-related deaths.