Burglary arrest in Columbia

Columbia police arrested a Missouri man for an alleged burglary to a construction site on Wednesday.

The alleged burglary occurred about 5 a.m. Wednesday at a house under construction in the 2400 block of Sunset Ridge. Tools and other items were believed stolen in the incident.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Columbia police detective saw the suspect vehicle – a black 2002 Ford F150 – wanted in connection with the crime and conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Legion Street.

James Ray, 52, of St. Louis, was arrested at that time and charged with burglary and theft. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.