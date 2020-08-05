Car crashes into Dupo home

Pictured is damage sustained to the home of Kirsten Tilley after a car crashed into her home on Main Street in Dupo on Monday night.

Fortunately there were no injuries sustained when a car crashed into a home on Main Street in Dupo on Monday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:15 p.m. at 316 S. Main Street near the Dupo fire station.

The homeowner, Kirsten Tilley, was inside her residence when the crash occurred.

“If the homeowner was doing laundry, she would have been killed by this man,” said Cassie Schlemmer, a relative of the homeowner.

Schlemmer said the driver – an off-duty firefighter – told the homeowner his throttle got stuck, resulting in the crash.

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said a 1995 Ford Mustang driven by Kelly Schaeffer, 40, of Dupo, had just left the fire station following a Monday night meeting when the car lost control and struck the house.

“There was no impairment suspected on the driver’s part,” Smith stressed, adding that his department determined there was no negligence involved in the crash.