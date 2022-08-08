Monday crash on I-255 north of Dupo

The Dupo Fire Department, along with Illinois State Police and other agencies, responded about 3:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving a semi truck and pickup on northbound I-255 near mile marker 13 at Cahokia Heights.

The semi, which was carrying a tanker, exited the roadway and blocked exit 13. A Chevrolet passenger truck involved was heavily damaged on all sides. Another vehicle also sustained damage.

No information was immediately available regarding injuries, although dispatchers indicated the driver of the pickup may have sustained an injury.