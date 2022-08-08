Injury crash near New Athens

Three people were injured in a Friday night crash on Route 13 at New Baldwin Road near New Athens in St. Clair County.

Illinois State Police said that shortly before 9:30 p.m., a white 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Kayla M. Wozniak, 30, of Arnold, Mo., was traveling south and a maroon 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Hope M. Geisel, 42, of Marissa, was traveling east.

North and southbound traffic have a stop sign at this intersection and east and westbound traffic do not. The Nissan disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection in front of the GMC, police said, with the front bumper of the GMC striking the passenger side rear door of the Nissan.

Wozniak and two young passengers, ages 27 and 11, were transported to hospitals for injuries. The 11-year-old was airlifted from the scene by medical helicopter. She was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection.

Both occupants of the GMC refused medical attention.