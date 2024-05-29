Mon-Clair season underway

Pictured is Valmeyer Lakers lefty Jacob Thompson during a game last season.

The 2024 Mon-Clair League baseball season is underway, though rain canceled all contests this past weekend.

The defending league champion Valmeyer Lakers opened with a pair of wins over the Belleville Rockies on May 19.

In game one, lefthanded starter Jacob Thompson pitched a complete game in a 5-0 victory for the Lakers. He recorded seven strikeouts.

Kenny Otero led Valmeyer’s offense with three hits, with Matt Helm adding a pair of hits and Mark Nappier hitting a home run.

In the second game, Valmeyer won 3-1 over Belleville. Jose Mieses had a hit and two RBIs for the Lakers. Manny Martinez picked up the pitching win, going six innings.

Jordan Heckler finished with two hits for the Rockies.

Also on May 19, the Waterloo Buds and Millstadt Green Machine met for a season-opening doubleheader in Millstadt.

The host team won both games by one run.

In game one, the Buds scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score – only to see Millstadt score in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Joey Kossina and Connor Patton collected three hits each for the Green Machine, which also got homers from Cal Kossina and Tommy Mohan.

In game two, Millstadt prevailed 9-8 in eight innings. The Buds plated three in the top of the seventh to take a one-run lead, but Millstadt scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to send the contest into extra innings.

Mohan and Brian Lupa collected three hits each for Millstadt in that win.

Valmeyer will play Wednesday night at Millstadt, then again Sunday afternoon at home against the Edwardsville Stags.

Millstadt plays Saturday against Cape Girardeau in Jackson, Mo., then travels to Moody Park in Fairview Heights to face the St. Louis Spikes on Sunday. Millstadt hosts Edwardsville this coming Monday night.

Waterloo hosts the Spikes for two games this Friday night starting at 6:30 p.m.