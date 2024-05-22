Medals galore for WHS girls track 

At left is recent Waterloo High School graduate Angelynn Kanyuck during her ninth place finish at state in the 1,600 meter run. At right is WHS junior Cameron Crump after placing fourth at state in the 3,200 meter run with a school record time of 10:38.

The Waterloo High School girls track team came home with multiple all-state medals Saturday from the IHSA Class 2A state meet on the blue track at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, capping off an amazing season.

“It was a storybook ending,” Waterloo track coach Larry Huffman said. “It was a season that I will never forget.”

The WHS girls track squad won a Class 2A sectional championship the weekend prior. That title came after the team won both the Mississippi Valley Conference and Bi-County track meets earlier this month.

Cameron Crump set a new school record en route to her fourth place state finish in the 3,200 meter run.

Crump, a junior, broke WHS legend Jenna Schwartz’s school record time from 2018 of 10:44 with a finish of 10:38.

Schwartz is now running at the University of Missouri.

Crump placed 10th at state in cross country this past fall.

Also in the state 3,200 meter run, Ava Rau – another WHS junior – placed ninth to earn all-state.

Waterloo’s 4×800 meter relay squad of Rau, Angelynn Kanyuck, Danielle Mudd and Calla Espenscheid placed sixth to also earn all-state honors. This relay squad advanced to the state final by virtue of a school record time of 9:44 in Friday’s prelims.

Joining Rau in medaling twice at state was Kanyuck, who placed ninth in the 1,600 meter run for her final race. Her time was 5:13.11.

Huffman was especially proud of seeing seniors Kanyuck and Mudd go out in style at state.

“It was nice to see our senior leaders Angelynn Kanyuck and Danielle Mudd finish off their careers with medals around their necks,” he said.

While it did not qualify for a state medal, Waterloo’s 4×200 relay team of Ellie Zweigart, Kristin Smith, Reagan Wilhelm and Paige Zlatic set a new school record at state with a time of 1:45.40.

The 4×400 meter relay squad of Smith, Wilhelm, Taylor Thorsten, and Zlatic also ran the second fastest time in school history at 4:05.17 during Friday’s prelims.

With some members of a Waterloo Junior High School girls track squad that won a team title at the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association state meet about to join the team next spring, there’s likely more shiny medals and trophies on the horizon for the Bulldogs.