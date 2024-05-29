Baseball squads strike out 

Pictured, Waterloo’s Nate Phillips pitches during Saturday’s Class 3A regional final at home against Highland. See more photos online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

ere looking sunny for the local high school baseball scene.

But the dark clouds moved in quickly.

Columbia and Gibault had won regional titles and were playing in the sectional round, with Waterloo at home for a chance at a regional crown of its own.

But now all of their seasons are over.

Columbia (24-8) lost 3-0 to Teutopolis at the Class 2A Greenville Sectional last Wednesday. The Eagles were simply unable to solve Wooden Shoes pitcher Austin Borries.

With the loss, the Eagles said goodbye to baseball seniors Ben Simmons, Logan Sabo, Lucas Riebeling, Brady Mathews, Dalton Rainwater, Matthew Maue and Aidan Masidonski.

Many of these players were part of last year’s state runner-up squad, some were even part of Columbia’s third place state finish the year prior.

Key returning players for the Eagles next spring include Cash Bailey, Brody Landgraf and Micah James.

Gibault (14-22) suffered a heart-breaking 3-2 loss to Greenfield at the Class 1A Father McGivney Sectional last Wednesday.

The Hawks scored twice in the first inning, but nothing after that. A two-run sixth inning by Greenfield proved to be the difference.

Andy Altes went 2-for-2 for Gibault in his final game.

In addition to Altes, the Hawks said goodbye to seniors Brady Biffar, Ty Frierdich, Jack Keeven, JJ Kinsey and Cade Kostelac.

All of these players were part of last season’s state title run for the Hawks.

Among those expected to return to the diamond next season for Gibault include leading hitter Tyler Frierdich (.337, 25 stolen bases), as well as Peyton Schaefer and Darrin Kunkelmann.

Waterloo (19-15) opened Class 3A regional play Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Freeburg. Nolan Veto, a senior righthander, pitched well for the Bulldogs.

A home run off the bat of Ethan Foster put the Midgets up 1-0 in the top the second, but the Bulldogs tied the game in their half of the inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, senior Koby Osterhage came through with a clutch two-out RBI hit to put Waterloo up for good.

Thursday’s win set up a “Battle of the Bulldogs” on Saturday between Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Waterloo and Highland for the regional title.

The two squads, coached by legends Mark Vogel for Waterloo and Joel Hawkins for Highland, split their two regular season matchups this spring in a pair of one-run games.

In the end, the host Bulldogs of orange and black were held in check by Highland’s junior lefthanded pitcher Chase Knebel. He pitched a complete game three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as the Bulldogs of red and black prevailed, 3-0.

Highland plated single runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings off Waterloo’s senior righthanded ace Nate Phillips, who pitched well in a losing effort.

In addition to Veto, Osterhage and Phillips, graduating baseball seniors for Waterloo include Jack Roessler, Brady Rose, Brian Lance, Brady Heck, Brayden Hays, Kaleb Buechler, Chase Costello and Ian Sabo.

Waterloo does have a solid nucleus of players returning next spring, however, including leading hitter Max Oswald and others such as Chaten Kirchner, Patrick O’Donnell, AJ Sensel, Drake Luedeman and Caleb Papenberg.