Bulldogs bounced by Triad

At center, Waterloo's Liv Colson watches as the ball comes close to going into the net as Triad defenders look on during Friday's sectional final.

It almost always comes down to a match between Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Waterloo and Triad in the high school girls soccer postseason.

Such was the case again this spring – this time in the Class 2A Freeburg Sectional.

Unfortunately, the Knights prevailed again to end the Bulldogs’ season.

Waterloo (13-8-3) opened sectional play last Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Mattoon. Taylor Lance scored twice, Kate Pohl contributing two goals and an assist for the ‘Dogs. Grace Pohl had two assists.

That set up a sectional final showdown with Triad on Friday.

The Knights, seeking their fifth state title after winning it all in 2011, 2017, 2021 and 2022, had a strong wind at their backs for the first half. Triad held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs were with the wind in the second half, and sophomore Megan Young scored to tie the match at 1-1.

Just three minutes later, however, Triad scored the go-ahead goal with just less than 28 minutes remaining in regulation.

The Bulldogs couldn’t net an equalizer, so it was Triad getting the best of them once again.

Waterloo has only beaten its MVC rival four times in the last 56 matches dating back to 2000.

The Bulldogs were able to win the regional title for a third straight season, giving longtime head coach Chad Holden nine regional championships in girls soccer.

Senior players for Waterloo that have played their final high school match are leading scorer Liv Colson (24 goals, eight assists), Lance, Olivia Gardner, Larkin Nottmeier and Chloe Wagenknecht.

Among those expected to continue the winning tradition of WHS girls soccer in 2025 include Young (15 goals, nine assists), junior Grace Pohl (12 goals, 18 assists) and freshman Kate Pohl (eight goals, five assists).