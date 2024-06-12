Mon-Clair season heating up

Ty Kueper is off to a solid start at the plate this season for the Waterloo Buds.

The Mon-Clair League baseball season is starting to heat up along with the weather as teams line up to take their shots at the defending champion Valmeyer Lakers.

The Lakers (5-0) were off this past weekend but have a game Wednesday night at the Millstadt Green Machine, a Saturday doubleheader against the St. Louis Spikes in Fairview Heights and then a Sunday doubleheader at home against the Waterloo Buds in Borsch Park.

The leading hitter thus far for Valmeyer is infielder Jonah James, who is 5-for-10 on the young season. Other key offensive contributors have been Evan Davis (5-for-15), Kenny Otero (4-for-13) and Matt Helm (4-for-12, five RBIs).

The pitching leaders for the Lakers have been Jacob Thompson and Manny Martinez, who are both 2-0.

Millstadt (4-2) picked up a 5-4 victory Thursday over the Edwardsville Stags. Brian Lupa had three hits and both Cal and Tony Kossina collected two hits. Cal hit a homer for the Green Machine.

Lupa is the top hitter so far for Millstadt, going 11-for-21, followed by Joey Kossina (8-for-20), Tony Kossina (8-for-20) and Cal Kossina (8-for-21).

Jake Stedman, Kamden Casey and Jamison Strozier have been the top pitchers for the Green Machine, which hosts Valmeyer on Wednesday, hosts Edwardsville on Thursday and plays a Sunday doubleheader at the Belleville Rockies on Sunday.

Waterloo (3-3) split a Sunday afternoon with Edwardsville, winning 5-3 and losing 12-3.

The top pitchers so far for the Buds this season have been Aidan Lougeay, Matt McGilvray and Nate Phillips.

Among the top offensive contributors in the early going for Waterloo include Ty Kueper (7-for-9), Zane Timon (4-for-11), George Schneider (4-for-9), Sam Wahlig (3-for-8), Preston Wright (4-for-12) and Nate Albrecht (4-for-13).

The Buds will face the Lakers this Sunday for a doubleheader in Borsch Park starting at 1:30 p.m.

Also sitting at 3-3 on the season are the Belleville Rockies, who enjoy a bye this weekend.

The Rockies are led by pitcher Brayden Knoebel, who is 2-1 with a 0.67 ERA.