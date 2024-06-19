All-American honor for CHS grad

Republic-Times- June 18, 2024
Brennen van Breugesen

University of Central Missouri redshirt senior outfielder Brennen van Breusegen of Columbia was recently chosen as a 2024 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II First Team All-American following an amazing final season for the Mules. 

UCM won the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association regular season and Central Region championships before advancing to the NCAA Division II World Series. 

The Mules (52-10) ended their season with a June 3 loss to Indiana University (Pa.). 

Van Breusegen, the 2024 MIAA Player of the Year, hit .384 this season with 21 homers, 21 stolen bases, 69 RBIs and 71 runs.

The son of Thane and Jennifer van Breusegen of Columbia, Brennen was also an All-American in 2022 and was MIAA Co-Player of the Year that season after hitting .428 with 15 homers and 68 RBIs for the Mules. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Volleyball teams rounding into form

September 18, 2024

WHS girls cross country wins meet

September 18, 2024

WHS girls tennis serving up success

September 18, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web