All-American honor for CHS grad

Brennen van Breugesen

University of Central Missouri redshirt senior outfielder Brennen van Breusegen of Columbia was recently chosen as a 2024 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II First Team All-American following an amazing final season for the Mules.

UCM won the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association regular season and Central Region championships before advancing to the NCAA Division II World Series.

The Mules (52-10) ended their season with a June 3 loss to Indiana University (Pa.).

Van Breusegen, the 2024 MIAA Player of the Year, hit .384 this season with 21 homers, 21 stolen bases, 69 RBIs and 71 runs.

The son of Thane and Jennifer van Breusegen of Columbia, Brennen was also an All-American in 2022 and was MIAA Co-Player of the Year that season after hitting .428 with 15 homers and 68 RBIs for the Mules.