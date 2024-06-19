Voegele is an All-American

Republic-Times- June 18, 2024
Dominic Voegele

Former Columbia High School athletic standout Dominic Voegele was voted to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-America First Team, becoming the first University of Kansas player to ever receive the honor.

Voegele, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, an All-Big 12 Second Team selection, a Big 12 All-Freshman Team honoree and a USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp invitee, had one of the best freshman seasons by a Kansas pitcher in program history. 

He finished his rookie campaign with a 7-2 record and 3.89 ERA in 81 innings pitched. Voegele – who was picked in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks but decided instead to attend Kansas – struck out 80 compared to only 29 walks.

In addition to the Baseball Writers honor, Voegele received another national honor last week as he was named a Second Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game. 

Voegele is the first Jayhawks player in program history to receive a freshman All-American honor from Perfect Game.

