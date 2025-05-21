Soccer teams seek playoff glory 

Pictured is Waterloo’s Megan Huebner during a recent home soccer match.

All three local high school girls soccer squads were in action Tuesday night, seeking either a regional title or the chance to play for one.

Gibault (13-8-2) opened Class 1A Murphysboro Regional play Saturday with a 9-0 blasting of Massac County. Karmon Grohmann had two goals and three assists, with Elena Oggero and Emily Richardson adding two goals each.

Saturday’s win set up a regional showdown with Murphysboro on its home field Tuesday night. The Hawks captured the title plaque with a 4-0 victory. Grohmann scored twice, with Aubry Thomas and Richardson scoring on penalty kicks.

Gibault advances to the Althoff Sectional and will face Father McGivney this Friday night.

Richardson is the leading scorer this season for the Hawks with 22 goals and 19 assists. Grohmann has 19 goals and 16 assists.

Columbia (20-2-3) opened its own Class 1A regional in impressive fashion, winning 15-0 over Du Quoin on Monday. Reese Woelfel had four goals and an assist, with Riley Mathews adding a hat trick. Lillie Prater scored a goal and had four assists.

The Eagles faced Pinckneyville in the regional final on Tuesday night, picking up a convincing 11-0 victory for the title.

Columbia also advances to the Althoff Sectional and will face playoff rival Althoff on Friday.

The Althoff Sectional final takes place this coming Tuesday night.

Mathews leads Columbia in scoring this season with 33 goals and 15 assists, followed by Woelfel with 23 goals and 13 assists.

Jessica Bearley has been spectacular in net with a 0.60 goals against average.

Waterloo (13-6-2) closed out its regular season with a 5-0 loss to O’Fallon last Tuesday.

The Bulldogs opened play in its own Class 2A regional Tuesday night against Anna-Jonesboro, winning 8-0 as Megan Young recorded four goals and two assists. Waterloo faces Carterville in the regional final Friday night.

The winner of this regional advances to the Waterloo Sectional on Tuesday against the winner of the Civic Memorial Regional.

Nichole Gum is the scoring leader this season for the Bulldogs with 28 goals and three assists. Megan Young has 12 goals and 14 assists.

In net, Makayla Gummersheimer has shined for Waterloo with a 1.06 goals against average.