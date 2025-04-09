Mixed results on the baseball diamond

Columbia’s Sully Bonaldi connects on a bunt during a recent home game.

The local high school baseball scene has been subdued of late due to rain putting a damper on scheduling.

With playable fields this week, the games resumed.

Columbia (2-5) is trying to find its footing following recent action.

On Monday, the Eagles took care of business at home against Gibault, winning 11-1. Cash Bailey homered, with Micah James going 3-for-5, Jack Schoentag going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Brody Landgraf going 2-for-4 with two runs.

The Hawks (1-8) were held to just three hits on the day.

However, Columbia lost on Tuesday at Freeburg, 11-5.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Piasa Southwestern, hosts Freeburg on Thursday and hosts Red Bud on Monday.

James is hitting .444 with five stolen bases to lead the Eagles offense in the early going this spring.

For Gibault, Monday’s loss at Columbia came after a 9-6 defeat at cross-town rival Waterloo last Tuesday. Dylan Schaefer and Peyton Schaefer each had two hits for the Hawks.

Gibault hosts Althoff on Wednesday, plays Friday at Father McGivney, then plays a Saturday doubleheader at Waterloo before hosting Sparta on Monday.

Nolan Snell is the top hitter for the Hawks so far this season at .348, followed by Peyton Schaefer at .346 with seven runs.

Waterloo (4-3) stole seven bases in its win against Gibault last week, as Patrick O’Donnell went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Max Oswald and Conrad Lindhorst each added two hits for the ‘Dogs.

On Monday, it was a 7-6 loss to Freeburg. O’Donnell and Oswald again had two hits apiece, but the Bulldogs committed seven errors on the day behind starting pitcher AJ Sensel.

Waterloo hosts Valmeyer on Wednesday before its Saturday doubleheader at home against the Hawks. The ‘Dogs host Mascoutah in a key Mississippi Valley Conference clash on Monday.

O’Donnell leads the way on offense this spring for Waterloo at .429 with three home runs, eight RBIs and 10 runs. Chaten Kirchner is hitting .417, with Lindhorst at .400 with seven RBIs.

Valmeyer (4-6) is trying to get back on the field, with its last game being last Tuesday at Belleville East. The Pirates lost 10-0 despite a 2-for-3 showing at the plate by Luke Blackwell.

The Pirates played Tuesday at Lebanon, face Waterloo on Wednesday, travel Friday to Valley Park, and then host the St. Louis Patriots on Monday.

Blackwell is hitting .400 with 14 runs to pace the Pirates offense. Landon Roy and Chase Snyder are both hitting .385.

Dupo (2-4) likewise hasn’t seen the field since last Tuesday when it lost 17-2 to Red Bud. Deegan Prater led the Tigers with two hits in that contest.

Dupo hosted Marissa on Tuesday, plays Wednesday at Chester and Thursday at Marissa, then travels Monday to Cahokia.

Prater is the top hitter for the Tigers so far this spring, hitting .556 with five stolen bases, seven runs and eight RBIs.