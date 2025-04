Patrick Nobbe

The Waterloo High School boys tennis squad is enjoying a solid season thus far this spring, picking up three of four recent match victories.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 7-2 over Althoff.

On Friday, Waterloo ran into a tough Mascoutah team in a 9-0 defeat.

Other recent victories for the Bulldogs were 7-2 over Greenville and 6-3 over Herrin on Saturday.

Leading the way at No. 1 singles this season for Waterloo is previous state qualifier Patrick Nobbe.