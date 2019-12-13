Man throws wooden brick through window of moving car

Alan L. Horn

A local man was charged with a felony following a violent incident Tuesday in Burksville Station.

Alan L. Horn, 54, of Waterloo, is charged with aggravated battery in a public way, a Class 3 felony, after court information alleges that he threw a wooden brick through the passenger side window of a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Joshua Mabe. This action caused Mabe to be struck in the face and body by shards of glass from the broken window.

Burksville Station is a small neighborhood just east of Burksville off Sportsman Road.

Bond for Horn was set at $10,000. He posted the required 10 percent and was released from jail with a Jan. 2 preliminary hearing date set.