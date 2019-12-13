Inmate dies at county jail

The Illinois State Police is investigating the death of an inmate in the Monroe County Jail early Friday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing stated in a press release that corrections officers located an unresponsive male in his cell shortly after 1 a.m.

“Corrections officers began life-saving efforts while Monroe County EMS responded,” Rohlfing said. “Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.”

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill pronounced inmate Joshua Glaus, 32, of New Athens, deceased at the scene.

No other information was made available about the inmate’s death.

On Oct. 30, Glaus was arrested by Columbia police following a domestic incident in an apartment at 230 Veterans Parkway. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery and assault at that time.