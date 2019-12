Propane tank explosion southeast of Columbia

Multiple fire departments responded about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to the 5000 block of Algonquin Forest off Bohleysville Road for a large fire reportedly as a result of a propane tank explosion.

Initial reports are that the propane tank exploded on a camper and led to a pole barn catching on fire.

The Millstadt, Columbia, Smithton, Waterloo and Hecker fire departments all responded to the blaze.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.