Man gets 12 years for vehicular hijacking

Anthony Vaughn

A Cahokia man was sentenced this week in Monroe County Circuit Court to prison for a vehicular hijacking that took place Aug. 22 in Columbia.

Anthony M. Vaughn, 34, was ordered to serve 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 72 days already served on the Class 1 felony. He was also recommended for placement in a substance abuse program.

Vaughn was arrested in early September following the Aug. 22 incident, which took place early in the afternoon on Route 3 just north of the Palmer Road overpass.

Court information states that Vaughn took a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado from Ronald L. Fowlkes “by the use of force or by threatening the imminent use of force.”

Fowlkes told police he was driving his truck with three other acquaintances when Vaughn pulled a gun on him and forced him out of the truck.

The truck continued north on Route 3 onto westbound I-255 into Missouri.