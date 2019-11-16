Chimney fire in Columbia

Columbia firefighters inspect the top of the chimney at a house in the 800 block of Eckert Lane. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia Fire Department responded about 4 p.m. Saturday to a chimney fire reported at a two-story house on the hill in the 800 block of Eckert Lane.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to inspect the top of the chimney and had the fire box cleaned out and departed the scene about 4:30 p.m.