Death investigation in Waterloo

Most Popular
Successful search for injured woman at Fults nature preserve
Maeystown Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Sheriff's Department and Prairie du Rocher Fire Department personnel responded shortly after 2:30 p.m....
Bootsie’s temporarily closed
Pictured is a closed Bootsie's restaurant in Waterloo on Thursday morning. (Kermit Constantine photo) Bootsie's is apparently...
Sports Year in Review
The year 2018 was a banner year for Monroe County athletes, all the way through. It began in January, when Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz was...
Woman’s death after arrest under investigation
A 42-year-old woman died following a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Waterloo that resulted in multiple arrests on drug and burglary charges.