Man charged in Columbia laundromat burglary

Jeremy Lorenz

A Missouri man was charged this week in connection with a burglary last week at a Columbia laundromat.

The Columbia Police Department said that on Wednesday, Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy Lorenz, 27, of St. Charles, Mo., for one count of burglary.

Lorenz was taken into custody by the St. Charles (Mo.) Sheriff’s Department and will be transported to the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $75,000.

The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of Feb. 10 at Columbia Laundry, 287 Southwoods Drive. A storage closet was broken into inside the laundromat and a vacuum, DeWalt impact drill and container with loose change were stolen.

The Columbia Police Department has impounded Lorenz’s white 2010 Kia Rio, which is believed to be the vehicle Lorenz drove to commit the crime. Police are working with the state’s attorney’s office to seize the vehicle.

“The Columbia Police Department would like to commend our CPD Detective Division and CPD officers who tirelessly worked this case: Det. Sgt. Michael Barnett, Det. Luke Moravec, Det. Kelly Bramlett and K-9 Officer Kyle Hannon,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said. “We would also like to extend a sincere note of gratitude to the St. Charles (Mo.) Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri Division of Probation and Parole District 17, and Monroe County State’s Attorney Lucas Liefer.”

Per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Lorenz was sentenced in July 2013 to 21 years in prison for a series of home burglaries in St. Charles, but was released early after completing a drug treatment program for heroin addiction.

Lorenz had pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, six counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary in St. Charles County.

At the time of that arrest, Lorenz was on five years probation in Missouri for receiving stolen property.