Elderly woman found after search

Pictured is an aerial map of the area where emergency personnel located a missing woman.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in locating an elderly woman who was missing after her vehicle either went off the roadway or she got lost in wintry conditions early Thursday evening.

Columbia EMS first responded to the 1600 block of Metter Road off Bluffside Road in rural Columbia about 5 p.m. to assist deputies in locating the woman and her vehicle after pings of her cell phone put her in that general area.

Following unsuccessful attempts to locate the vehicle or the woman, the fire department responded to the area at about 6:20 p.m. to assist in the search with lighting and UTVs. Fire officials reported the roadways to be “very slick” while traveling to the search location.

At about 6:45 p.m., the woman and her vehicle were located in the quarry near a wooded area not far from where her cell phone had pinged after she could be heard yelling for help. A CFD aerial drone was able to pinpoint her precise location and rescuers brought her to safety.

She received treatment from EMS personnel at the scene.