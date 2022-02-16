COVID-19 claims more local lives

The Monroe County Health Department learned of seven new COVID-related deaths since last Tuesday.

John Wagner, local health department administrator, reported three new deaths Friday: a female in her 80s, female in her 60s and a male in his 90s. While none of these individuals were in long-term care, Wagner said Tuesday that two females in long-term care, both in their 80s, and a male in his 50s in long-term care had died.

On Tuesday, Wagner reported a male in his 60s not in long-term care had also died.

This brings Monroe County’s overall COVID-related death total to 134, including 25 such deaths already in 2022.

Yet, Wagner reported he believes Monroe County is on par with Illinois in that the number of reported active COVID cases are continuing to decrease. Wagner said that overall, Illinois has seen a roughly 40 percent decrease in active case counts since the peak of the Omicron variant surge.

He acknowledged given this, the increasing local death toll can be puzzling.

“Deaths typically lag 3-4 weeks behind the surge,” Wagner said, explaining individuals with COVID may not immediately succumb to the disease or related complications.

He also pointed out many recent COVID deaths are of individuals in long-term care facilities.

“If COVID gets into a long-term care facility, we’re going to have deaths – vaccinated or not,” Wagner said.

Not only are individuals in long-term care facilities older, which in itself can be a risk factor for severe illness, many are immunocompromised for other reasons, Wagner said. The majority are vaccinated, but some may not be vaccinated due to other health conditions.

Wednesday’s St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data – which includes figures from the BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital systems – reported 452 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, with the COVID-positive ICU census being 103. Of these critical care patients, 65 were on ventilators.

COVID-related hospitalizations in the St. Louis region have been cut by roughly 1,000 over the past month, down from 1,449 patients on Jan. 17.

Approximately 60 percent of those hospitalized in the St. Louis are unvaccinated, the task force said.

Wagner has repeatedly stated that the COVID-19 vaccines prevent serious illness and even death, but may not necessarily prevent one from contracting the virus.

As of Wednesday, 60.16 percent (20,655 residents) of Monroe County’s eligible population are considered fully vaccinated (two shots of Moderna or Pfizer, or one shot of J&J), with 10,370 booster doses having been administered.

From 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 the local health department is hosting a pediatric Pfizer clinic (ages 5-11) at its office located at 1315 Jamie Lane in Waterloo. It will host another similar clinic from 12:30-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, also at its office.

Appointments are suggested and can be made by calling or texting 618-612-6404 or 618-340-4819.