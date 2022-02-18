Appellate court decision clarifies school mask issue

Shortly before midnight Thursday, the Fourth District Court of Appeals in Springfield declined to rule on a Sangamon County judge’s decision earlier this month that issued a temporary restraining order against mask mandates in schools.

In Thursday’s appellate court order, it describes the state’s appeal as “moot.” Recently, a legislative committee suspended the Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules discussed in Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow’s ruling, leading the appellate court to note that as the rules are no longer in effect, there are no rules in question.

Perhaps the largest takeaway from the appellate court’s order is that Illinois schools may enforce their own COVID-19 mitigations – they just are not bound by the emergency rules relating to mask mandates and other COVID procedures mentioned in the TRO.

“We note that the language of the TRO in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the IDPH in creating provisions addressing COVID-19,” Justice John W. Turner wrote for the appellate court.

This is a key point for local control advocates. This stance, often cited at school board meetings, argues the mitigations needed vary from community to community.

“The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court’s decision released late last night makes one thing clear: school districts are free to implement their own safety measures around COVID-19. And they should,” Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery said on Friday.

For more on the temporary restraining order, click here. Read the full appellate court order here.