Hazardous travel on local roadways

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday to multiple reports of crashes or vehicles on the stretch of Route 3 from Gilmore Lake Road to Hanover Road between Columbia and Waterloo due to slick road conditions.

Sleet and freezing began to fall in the regional early Thursday afternoon following steady rainfall overnight.

No injuries were reported in these incident, but traffic was held up temporarily as personnel worked to clear the vehicles from the roadway.

One of the vehicles, a white Chrysler Sebring with a female driver, hydroplaned and lost control on Route 3 just north of EE Road and spun into the ditch.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police responded to Bluff Road about one mile north of Hanover Road for a young female driver whose vehicle slid off the roadway. She did not appear to be injured.

At 1:45 p.m., there was a report of a truck that slid off the roadway on Woodland Ridge near Bluff Road in Valmeyer. The male driver was not injured.

At 4:15 p.m., there were reports of three separate crashes on I-255 east of the J.B. Bridge near Columbia. One woman requested to be checked on by EMS personnel. The Columbia and Mehlville fire departments were called to help police with traffic control around the bridge on both sides of the interstate.