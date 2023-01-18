Maeystown to get new mayor

After the April election, Maeystown will have a new mayor as Greg Backes is running unopposed for the seat.

Current Maeystown Mayor John Valentine did not submit an application to seek re-election, according to Maeystown Village Secretary Jan Schepers.

Backes currently serves as a village trustee.

For other seats on the village board, David Braswell, Aaron Esker and Carmen Lewis are all running unopposed.

Election day is April 4.

Early voting begins Thursday, Feb. 23, and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m at the Monroe County Courthouse.

There will also be Saturday voting at the courthouse on April 1 from 9 a.m. until noon.