Bryant on senate leadership team

Sen. Terri Bryant

As the 103rd General Assembly begins its work in Springfield, State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) has been named assistant Republican leader for the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus by Sen. John Curran.

“I am tremendously honored to be given the opportunity to serve in Leader Curran’s leadership team,” said Sen. Bryant. “I look forward to taking on the new responsibilities that come with being in leadership and I’m excited to help our Caucus and state meet all of its great potential.”

Bryant has served in the Illinois Senate since 2021 after previously serving in the Illinois House of Representatives.

“Sen. Bryant has shown amazing promise and outstanding leadership during her short time with the Senate Republican Caucus,” Curran said. “I am certain that she will help move the Senate Republicans forward as our Caucus’ Assistant Republican Leader.”

Bryant represents the 58th Senate District, which contains all or parts of Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington, Wayne and White counties.