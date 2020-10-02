Mae Charlotte Blechle | Birth

Mr. and Mrs. Cole and Carolyn Blechle of St. Louis have announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter, Mae Charlotte Blechle, born at Sept. 7, 2020, at 5:52 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 18.4 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Michael and Susan McManus of Waterloo. Paternal grandparents are Nick Blechle of Waterloo and Lisa Rose of New Baden. Maternal great-grandparents are Linda Miller of St. Louis and Frank Humiston of Waterloo. Paternal great-grandmother is Charlotte Blechle Tiernan of Waterloo.